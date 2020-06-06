Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Down 10%

Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML)’s stock price was down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 358,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 96,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML)

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.