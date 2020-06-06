Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 127.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,812.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,511.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,000 shares of company stock worth $562,925 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WBS opened at $33.32 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.