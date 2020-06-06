Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Down 6.4% After Earnings Miss

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.31, approximately 2,208,508 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 918,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.19 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPRT shares. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $184.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

