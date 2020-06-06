William Blair Weighs in on Aduro BioTech Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 86.31% and a negative net margin of 243.93%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. Aduro BioTech has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 50.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 120.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 54.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

