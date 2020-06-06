Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to announce $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.53 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.74.

In other news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $992,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $7,572,052. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $85.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.