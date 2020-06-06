Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $19,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 2,969.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 276,283 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Wingstop by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,675,000 after purchasing an additional 640,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

Wingstop stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.16. Wingstop Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.55.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,168. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

