Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Winnebago Industries worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $57,167.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,081.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,370 shares of company stock worth $209,349 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

