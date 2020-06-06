WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 13,697 Shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,258 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of Northfield Bancorp worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 76.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFBK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NFBK opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.71. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Paul Stahlin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,186. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,745. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,350 shares of company stock worth $288,540 in the last three months. 7.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

