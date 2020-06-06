WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,664 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $33,994,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 55,315.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $31.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $411.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYKE. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,926.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at $156,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

