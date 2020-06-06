WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $541,000 Holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,552 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Macerich worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 78.8% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,151,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,370,000 after buying an additional 1,829,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 332,269 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 520,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 315,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 299,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

MAC opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 171,948 shares of company stock worth $1,322,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

