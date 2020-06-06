WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $507,000 Position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 68,997 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

