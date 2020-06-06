Worthington Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,020 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 9,940% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 call options.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Worthington Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 45.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WOR opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Worthington Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.