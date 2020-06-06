XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) Insider Andy Sng Sells 7,900 Shares

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) insider Andy Sng sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,557 ($46.79), for a total transaction of £281,003 ($369,643.51).

XPP stock opened at GBX 3,760 ($49.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. XP Power Ltd. has a 1-year low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,880 ($51.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,056.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,065.25. The firm has a market cap of $730.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPP shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 2,920 ($38.41) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

