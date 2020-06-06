Yext Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,770 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the average daily volume of 769 call options.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Yext has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $22.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on YEXT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

In other Yext news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 3,678,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $33,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 214,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,046 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Yext by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

