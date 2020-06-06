Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) will announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $12.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

Shares of GT stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $65,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.