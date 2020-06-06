Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) to report sales of $34.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.10 million to $35.19 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $43.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $164.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $169.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $232.15 million, with estimates ranging from $224.31 million to $240.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $52.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -646.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

