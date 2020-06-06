Zacks: Analysts Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.98. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $3.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $11.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.39.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $225.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

