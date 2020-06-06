Zacks: Analysts Expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report $70.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.49 million and the lowest is $60.63 million. Natera reported sales of $74.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $328.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.03 million to $338.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $394.15 million, with estimates ranging from $369.43 million to $408.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 305,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Natera by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. Natera has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.