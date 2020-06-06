Zacks: Analysts Expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600.66 Million

Brokerages expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) to post sales of $600.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $610.14 million and the lowest is $594.23 million. Zillow Group posted sales of $599.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

ZG opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.24. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,611,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,194,000 after buying an additional 114,053 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,944,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,687,000 after buying an additional 50,478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,571,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,859,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2,018.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after buying an additional 1,276,825 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

