Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to announce $29.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.83 billion and the highest is $29.69 billion. Anthem posted sales of $25.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $117.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.96 billion to $119.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $126.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.27 billion to $128.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.14.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,710,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,661,000 after purchasing an additional 93,041 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Anthem by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after purchasing an additional 87,307 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $287.89 on Friday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.00 and its 200-day moving average is $275.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

