Zacks: Brokerages Expect Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) will post $230.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.50 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $250.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $991.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $967.80 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $96,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,046 shares in the company, valued at $587,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489. Corporate insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,543 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $8,518,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 45,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $1,713,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.