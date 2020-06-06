Zacks: Brokerages Expect Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.67 Million

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) will post $230.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.50 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $250.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $991.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $967.80 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $96,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,046 shares in the company, valued at $587,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489. Corporate insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,543 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $8,518,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 45,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $1,713,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.