Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will post sales of $220.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.72 million and the highest is $224.20 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $130.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $839.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $815.18 million to $889.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.58.

TDOC stock opened at $161.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $203.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.86.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,342 shares of company stock worth $40,816,349. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,749,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

