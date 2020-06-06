Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Hold

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

ENLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th.

NASDAQ ENLV opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $73.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.83. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.