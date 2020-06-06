Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) to Hold

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.