Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Methode Electronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE MEI opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.40. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

