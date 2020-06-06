Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) to Hold

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Shares of SOTK stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 million, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

