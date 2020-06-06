Zacks Investment Research Lowers LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Sell

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LGIH. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

LGIH opened at $85.22 on Friday. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 14.65.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.