Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) to Buy

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Get Safestore alerts:

SFSHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. Safestore has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safestore (SFSHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.