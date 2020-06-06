Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) to Buy

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “
SFSHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.
OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. Safestore has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.00.
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
