-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is $0.51. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 115.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

NYSE PLNT opened at $75.15 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $499,300.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 44,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,269.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,619,060. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.