-$0.11 EPS Expected for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.03). Evolent Health posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.01.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 964,723 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 677,205 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1,829.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 439,149 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,999,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 413,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,413,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 410,895 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

