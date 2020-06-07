$0.84 EPS Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 250.0% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

