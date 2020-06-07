$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $986.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Insperity by 242.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 978,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 693,040 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Insperity by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 926,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,733,000 after acquiring an additional 547,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $45,228,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 80.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,764,000 after acquiring an additional 391,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Insperity by 746.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 407,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41. Insperity has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

