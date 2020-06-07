10,825 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $1,784,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

VTA opened at $9.11 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

