11,000 Shares in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,386,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 743,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 416,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 55.3% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 381,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 135,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 208.1% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 232,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 156,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $13.38 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

About Blackrock Muniyield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

