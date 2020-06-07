13,549 Shares in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Bought by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 196.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 54,195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conduent by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 89,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Conduent by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,716 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent by 1,758.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 74,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of CNDT opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Conduent Inc has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $593.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Conduent in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

In other Conduent news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz bought 15,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 508,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,590.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 55,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $100,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 156,994 shares of company stock worth $346,576 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.