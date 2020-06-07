$14.99 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) will post $14.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.81 million and the highest is $16.10 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $15.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $61.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.01 million to $65.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $65.75 million, with estimates ranging from $61.99 million to $68.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WHF shares. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $231.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.42%.

In related news, Director John Bolduc purchased 40,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $499,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 157,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,753.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson purchased 12,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 126,925 shares of company stock worth $1,300,330 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

