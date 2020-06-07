14,311 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Bought by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

PGX opened at $14.48 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

