15,523 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,523 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,065,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,523,396,000 after purchasing an additional 240,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,371,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $865,179,000 after purchasing an additional 287,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $634,930,000 after purchasing an additional 544,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,256 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $216,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $334,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Nomura Securities raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.