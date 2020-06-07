30,735 Shares in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSLR opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.32. Vivint Solar Inc has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.72 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 165.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSLR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Vivint Solar from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

