3,727 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1,415.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 552.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of EIX opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

