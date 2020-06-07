4,324 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $196.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

