4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $33.54, approximately 12,213,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 45,996% from the average daily volume of 26,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

4Licensing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

