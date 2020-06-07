$5.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post $5.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.62 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $25.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 billion to $26.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.63 billion to $26.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $52.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

