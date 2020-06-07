8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

EGHT has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.95.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $190,134 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in 8X8 by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,996,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,116 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,506,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 328,976 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 6.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,867,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 224,653 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,188,000 after purchasing an additional 930,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 551.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,911,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,453 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

