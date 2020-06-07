Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $667.00 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $746.70. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $639.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.11.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

