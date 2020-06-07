Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.80. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 8,650,700 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Aegis lowered their price target on shares of Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

The company has a market cap of $72.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 219,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

