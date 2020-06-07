Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.29. Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 1,753,215 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATNM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 304,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 489,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95,333 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 828,012 shares during the period.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

