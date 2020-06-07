AES (NYSE:AES) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 2.00

News headlines about AES (NYSE:AES) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AES earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected AES’s ranking:

Get AES alerts:

AES opened at $14.30 on Friday. AES has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, Director Tarun Khanna bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $48,461.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,461. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $5,835,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 539,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,277,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.