Air Canada (TSE:AC) Trading Up 12.9%

Air Canada (TSE:AC) shares were up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$22.17 and last traded at C$21.93, approximately 3,112,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,954,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark cut Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.15) by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.4200001 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

