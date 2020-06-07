Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -5.00

Media stories about Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alaska Air Group earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alaska Air Group’s score:

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

